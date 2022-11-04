Arrests made as PTI supporters and police clash at Faizabad interchange

Major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta saw large-scale protests on Friday against firing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a day ago. PTI supporters blocked streets and chanted slogans in favour of Imran.

In Rawalpindi, protesters occupied Murree Road and Faizabad Interchange. Moreover, they pelted stones at the police at Faizabad Interchange while the law enforcement agencies resorted to shelling and baton-charging. Police is also employing the help of drones for shelling.

Five miscreants have been arrested, reported Aaj News.

In a tweet, Islamabad Capital Police said that “demonstrators are gathered with sticks, slingshots and stones, these protesters may also be armed.”

Due to the protest, diversions have been placed on both sides of traffic at Murree Road before Faizabad. Alternatively, commuters are asked to use Islamabad Highway and Stadium Road.

The police requested Rawalpindi administration to stop the protesters from illegal actions.

Islamabad Capital Police is busy identifying the miscreants and it will take legal action with the help of Rawalpindi Police, it said.

Young children are also present in the protesters, it said and requested parents to prevent their children from being part of any illegal activities.

In Lahore, a large number of PTI supporters are protesting at Shahdara Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Liberty Chowk and Governor House. Traffic in these areas is being diverted to alternate routes. Moreover, operations of the Metro Bus Service in the city have been suspended.

PTI supporters are burning tyres outside the Governor House and some demonstrators tried to break into the building and broke CCTV cameras. They are also clashing with the law enforcement authorities.

In Karachi, a large number of protesters gathered outside Insaf House at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The Karachi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid traveling on Shahrah-e-Faisal and use alternate routes to avoid hassle and inconvenience.

Protestors tried to enter the red zone but they were stopped by police that fired tear gas shells and baton charged against the demonstrators. Nearly 15 people have been arrested.

On Friday, Imran held a meeting at Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore with senior leaders of the party following a firing incident on Thursday during PTI’s long march in which he sustained a bullet to his leg. PTI is terming it an assassination attempt.

Earlier on Friday, PTI leader Asad Umar announced countrywide protest after prayers.

“The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, Imran sustained an injury in Wazirabad, Gujranwala. The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

The incident came as PTI’s long march entered its seventh day. Imran had planned to spend the whole day in Wazirabad. His march, termed by the political party as ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, has looked to build pressure on the coalition-led government to call early elections.

Protest begins in Faisalabad

The PTI’s North Punjab Twitter handle posted a video showing citizens protesting in Faisalabad.

Number of attackers is more than one: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the top leadership of PTI held a meeting at the Shaukat Khanum hospital where the doctors briefed them about PTI chairman’s operation.

“According to the initial reports, there was more than one attacker,” Fawad said.

He further said that the leadership expressed disappointment at IG Punjab’s performance and demanded his immediate replacement.

‘Imran Khan in high spirits’

Moonis Elahi has said that they have met Imran and he is recovering and in high spirits.

“He has passed instructions which will be followed fully InshAllah,” Elahi tweeted.

No one will be allowed to block way: Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Police took to Twitter and said that there are chances of protests at Faizabad, Khanna Pul, Rawat, Tarnool, Bhara Kaho Bazar, Sangjani

“No one will be allowed to block the way,” the tweet read.

‘Assassination being used to achieve political objectives’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has alleged that the attempted assassination of Imran is being used to “achieve political objectives”.

By taking the names of government and military officials, the issue was being taken in a direction where “no clue or suspect will be found”, he said addressing the National Assembly (NA).

“Don’t turn this incident into a victim of politics. Go after the suspects.”

Sheikh Rashid announces protest outside Lal Haveli

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid announced a protest outside the Lal Haveli after 2pm on Friday.

Shireen Mazari calls for sacking of assassination planners

PTI leader Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and demanded the immediate sacking of the planners of the assassination attempt on Imran.

“Btw was it a mere coincidence that there was a dark shadow in Gujranwala during time of assassination attempt on IK?” she tweeted.

Top PTI leadership to hold consultative meeting

The spokesperson of Punjab’s chief minister, Musarrat Cheema has said that the top PTI leadership has decided to hold a consultative meeting at 1pm today under the chairmanship of Imran.

The meeting will take place at Shaukat Khanum hospital, Cheema tweeted.

Man suspected of attacking Imran shot dead: aide

AFP reported that a man suspected of attacking the former premier Imran Khan during the political rally was shot dead, an aide said.

“A second man was taken into police custody,” Raoof Hasan, the senior Khan aide told AFP, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

Reuters reported that Imran was shot in the shin in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Several others in the convoy were wounded. One party member said there were reports one person had been killed.

“It was a clear assassination attempt. Imran Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding,” Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI leader, told Reuters.

Imran names 3 people behind assassination attempt

Umar had said on Thursday that former prime minister Imran has named three people behind the assassination attempt on him, and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a video message posted on PTI’s official Twitter handle, Umar said, “A little while ago Imran Khan called me and Aslam Iqbal into the hospital room and asked us to release a statement on his behalf.

Imran has named 3 people behind assassination attempt: Asad Umar

“He said he had prior information that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were planning an attack on him.

“We call for an immediate removal of those responsible from their offices and an inquiry into the matter,” Umar said, adding that country-wide protests would be launched if these demands were not met.

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

The White House on Thursday said it “strongly” condemns the attack on Imran, who was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

White House 'strongly' condemns attack

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Coalition govt condemns firing incident

Meanwhile, the government Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing and called for an immediate report.

In a tweet after the shooting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.”

Coalition govt condemns firing incident, orders inquiry

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted “Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. Praying for his swift recovery.”

ISPR wishes Imran speedy recovery

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the “firing incident” wished a speedy recovery to Imran Khan and all those injured.

Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable,“ the military’s media wing said.

ISPR condemns 'firing incident' during long march, wishes Imran speedy recovery

“Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident,” the press release read.