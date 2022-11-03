AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
Pakistan

Coalition govt condemns firing incident, orders inquiry

  • PM Shehbaz prays for recovery of people injured in the shooting
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 07:39pm
The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the firing at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march container that left party chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Faisal Javed injured.

On the 7th day of the long march, firing was reported at Imran Khan’s container that injured several people and killed one person.

In a tweet after the shooting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.”

He further prayed for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people.

He said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab government for security and investigation.

Violence should have no place in our country’s politics, he stressed.

According to a tweet shared by PML-N President’s account, the prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted “Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan. Praying for his swift recovery.”

In addition, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said “Thank God Imran Niazi is safe.”

In a tweet, he said “there is no room for violence in politics. I strongly condemn the incident of firing on Imran Niazi’s container in Wazirabad.”

He urged the government of Punjab to review the security arrangements.

On Twitter, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah also strongly condemned the firing incident and expressed deep concern over it.

“On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a report of the incident has been sought from the chief secretary and IG Police Punjab,” he said. “A report of the firing incident has also been sought from the federal security agencies.”

Sindh Planning Minister Saeed Ghani said on Twitter that “I may have a thousand political differences with Imran Niazi, but attack on him is highly condemnable.”

The federal government should immediately expose the assailant and his patrons and ensure punishment according to law, he stressed.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also condemned the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Moreover, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference regarding his China visit in view of the firing incident. The press conference was supposed to be held today.

