ISPR condemns 'firing incident' during long march, wishes Imran speedy recovery

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday condemned the "firing incident" during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march near Gujranwala and wished a speedy recovery to Imran Khan and all those injured.

"Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable," the military's media wing said.

"Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident," the press release reads.

Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Earlier on Thursday, Imran Khan was shifted to Shaukat Khanum hospital in Lahore after an assassination attempt was made on the former prime minister during his long march in Wazirabad.

The firing also resulted in injuries to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, reported Aaj News.

Both Imran and Faisal Javed have been shifted to a hospital, while one culprit has been arrested.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the firing in Allahwala Chowk, Gujranwala and called for an immediate report on the incident.

According to a tweet shared by PML-N President’s account, the prime minister also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary Punjab.