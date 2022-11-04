AGL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Reuters Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:36am
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House on Thursday said it “strongly” condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Khan, ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary confidence vote in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad, standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters from the roof of a container truck.

