Imran has named 3 people behind assassination attempt: Asad Umar

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 08:59pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said on Thursday that former prime minister Imran Khan has named three people behind the assassination attempt on him, and demanded their immediate removal from official posts.

In a video message posted on PTI's official Twitter handle, Umar said, "A little while ago Imran Khan called me and Aslam Iqbal into the hospital room and asked us to release a statement on his behalf.

"He said he had prior information that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were planning an attack on him.

"We call for an immediate removal of those responsible from their offices and an inquiry into the matter," Umar said, adding that country-wide protests would be launched if these demands were not met.

Umar's message comes after Imran Khan was injured when shots were fired at his long march container in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

PTI attack on Imran Khan

