Imran will not get any ‘face-saving’, says minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to take some tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis and put it back on the path of development and prosperity.

“Friendly countries, including China and Arab countries, were keen to make investments in the country but the PTI, by taking the 2014-like position, had again started so called march to create unrest,” he said while talking to media personnel.

Answering a question, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who claimed to be neat and clean, had been found involved in corruption of millions of rupees; more such cases will come to light soon.

To another query, he said the federal government would handle the march of the PTI as per law and the Constitution, and would not allow them to create chaos. He said the PML-N is determined to address the problems of the people.

Criticizing the PTI leadership for indulging in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain personal interests, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan had always done politics of threatening to institutions for achieving the decisions of his own wish, however, he would not get face-saving as the institutions were determined to work within the constitutional domain. He said the PTI was using its workers to attack the federal capital and create chaos in the country, but their nefarious designs would never succeed.

Another PML-N leader and Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir separately told media hat Imran Khan’s long march is a march for power which has turned into a bloody march. He said “Gujranwala city was a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the people have rejected it”. He said “Imran Khan’s long march was in fact a march he was holding to grab power.”

Dastgir claimed that general elections would be held in October 2023 and the National Assembly would complete its constitutional term on August 12, 2023. “We have to continue the journey of progress and resolution of issues of the people,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022