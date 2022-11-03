AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran will not get any ‘face-saving’, says minister

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday that the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to take some tough decisions to save the country from economic crisis and put it back on the path of development and prosperity.

“Friendly countries, including China and Arab countries, were keen to make investments in the country but the PTI, by taking the 2014-like position, had again started so called march to create unrest,” he said while talking to media personnel.

Answering a question, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who claimed to be neat and clean, had been found involved in corruption of millions of rupees; more such cases will come to light soon.

To another query, he said the federal government would handle the march of the PTI as per law and the Constitution, and would not allow them to create chaos. He said the PML-N is determined to address the problems of the people.

Criticizing the PTI leadership for indulging in threatening institutions and uttering derogatory remarks against them to gain personal interests, he said PTI Chief Imran Khan had always done politics of threatening to institutions for achieving the decisions of his own wish, however, he would not get face-saving as the institutions were determined to work within the constitutional domain. He said the PTI was using its workers to attack the federal capital and create chaos in the country, but their nefarious designs would never succeed.

Another PML-N leader and Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir separately told media hat Imran Khan’s long march is a march for power which has turned into a bloody march. He said “Gujranwala city was a stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the people have rejected it”. He said “Imran Khan’s long march was in fact a march he was holding to grab power.”

Dastgir claimed that general elections would be held in October 2023 and the National Assembly would complete its constitutional term on August 12, 2023. “We have to continue the journey of progress and resolution of issues of the people,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government Imran Khan economic crisis Khurram Dastgir Mian Javed Latif

Comments

1000 characters

Imran will not get any ‘face-saving’, says minister

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories