PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Twitter generation

“Nawaz Sharif so directed in a tweet.”

“The Twitter generation – Trump used it and now Nawaz Sharif.”

“Well The Khan reckons Trump was on his side and Biden isn’t and…”

“The party establishment that brought in Biden ain’t too happy anymore.”

“Indeed but change is in the air globally and need I add the West’s sanctions against Russia have come home to roost…”

“Inflation in the West is no longer due to an affliction, Covid 19, but to their own policy of sanctioning Russia, and many a rich nation is now struggling to extend unfunded subsidies on electricity and so their public is unhappy with those it voted to power!”

“Yes sounds like what we are experiencing here in this country. But Nawaz Sharif’s tweet sounded more like Maryam Nawaz than Nawaz Sharif. The use of words like fitna, (pugnacious) and no face saving to be given to The Khan…”

“Ha ha, indeed so perhaps Nawaz Sharif has realized that Maryam Nawaz is no match for The Khan and…”

“Neither is the Man Without A Portfolio!”

“I guess no one told him, but my point is the only one who can match The Khan is Nawaz Sharif…”

“Hmmm, so the Maryam Camp of a dedicated number of 5 has acknowledged it at last?”

“Yes, including The Trainer, Parveen Rashid!”

“It’s Parvez and yes he is the Team Leader of Team Maryam. By the way Maryam Nawaz went to the UK for a procedure – is it over?”

“The procedure requires many elements including…”

“Let me guess the ongoing division of Nawaz Sharif spoils!”

“I would like to suggest to Nawaz Sharif as the patriarch of the family that in the spirit of fairness if Maryam is his undisputed political heir, then she needs to get that much less in cash and properties because the job comes with the potential of making more money while Brothers Hussain and Hasan are kinda limited in their ventures and…”

“And what if deep down daddy is not 100 percent sure that she will succeed him after he is gone?”

“The party can seek spiritual guidance after he is gone to ascertain who is his choice of successor!”

“Don’t be facetious, besides Nawaz Sharif reckons his daughter is God’s gift to Pakistan after him, but have you noticed she has replaced Hussain as the Chief Accompanier of daddy…”

“As I said change is in the air globally but also in Land of Avenfield!”

