Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

800 bales of Mianwali, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Chowk Munda were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 600 bales of Bhakhar were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 295 per kg

