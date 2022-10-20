AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Belgian ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

  • Charles Joseph M Delogne expresses grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2022
Follow us

Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

"The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered condolence for the families of the victims," ISPR said.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier this week, Army Chief met with the Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situations were discussed, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields," the statement said.

ISPR Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Belgian ambassador to Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Belgian ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

ECP to announce verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran on Friday

SC dismisses govt's request to stop Imran Khan’s planned long march

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

No major weekly change: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves stand at $7.6bn

Liz Truss resigns after six weeks as UK prime minister

ECP announces schedule of LG election in Islamabad

Fawad says PTI not engaged in 'formal dialogue' with govt

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

PM Shehbaz against import of wheat by private firms

Read more stories