Belgian ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan Charles Joseph M Delogne called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

"The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered condolence for the families of the victims," ISPR said.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier this week, Army Chief met with the Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situations were discussed, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields," the statement said.