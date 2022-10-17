Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, the military's media wing said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situations were discussed, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields," the statement said.

ISPR said the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role to further improve diplomatic cooperation with the country at all levels.