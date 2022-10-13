KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 107,808 tonnes of cargo comprising 40,405 tonnes of import cargo and 67,403 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 40,405 comprised of 40,405 tonnes of Containerized Cargo. The total export cargo of 67,403 tonnes comprised of 30,840 tonnes of containerized cargo, 110 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,255 tonnes of Cement, 9,664 tonnes of Clinkers & 19,534 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5516 containers comprising of 2725 containers import and 2791 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 752 of 20’s and 986 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 566 of 20’s and 718 of 40’s loaded containers while 197 of 20’s and 296 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only 02 ships namely, Ever Ursula and Nagoya Express have berth at Karachi Port.

Around, 07 ships namely, Szczecin Trader, KMTC Delhi, MT Karachi, Teera Bhum, Wadi Bani Khalid, Nagoya Express and Oriental Sakura Brave have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Al-Zekreet and Stamford Eagle left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Attiki SB and DSM Castor are expected to sail today. A Cargo volume of 196,231 tonnes, comprising 155,550 tonnes imports cargo and 40,681 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,267` Containers (2,855 TEUs Imports and 1,289 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Al-Maha, Meghna Liberty and Jo Redwood & 02 more ships, MSC Caledonia.

