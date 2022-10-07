Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee continued its positive momentum against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated over 1% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 219.71, an appreciation of Rs2.23 or 1.01% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee had maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the tenth straight session, closing at 221.94 after appreciating Rs2 or 0.90%.

In a major development Thursday night, Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) downgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3.

The decision to downgrade the ratings to Caa1 was driven by increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks, in the aftermath of devastating floods that hit the country since June 2022.

However, the Ministry of Finance, in its response, strongly contested Moody’s rating action, which it said was carried out unilaterally without prior consultations and meetings with its teams and SBP.

Internationally, the dollar was strongly poised on Friday, buoyed by a chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers and as investors bet a solid jobs data later in the day will keep the world’s biggest central bank on its aggressive tightening path to tame inflation.

The US dollar index was up 0.04% at 112.29, after rising nearly 1% overnight and away from a low of 110.05 hit earlier in the week.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, steadied on Friday ahead of key US economic data after rising over 1% in the last session on cuts to OPEC+ production targets.

This is an intra-day update