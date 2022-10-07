AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.48%)
AVN 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.31%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
OGDC 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.39%)
TREET 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TRG 145.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 16,544 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,313 Increased By 152.5 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 72.2 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar ascendant as focus turns to jobs data

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 10:02am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar was strongly poised on Friday, buoyed by a chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers and as investors bet a solid jobs data later in the day will keep the world’s biggest central bank on its aggressive tightening path to tame inflation.

The rising greenback pushed the pound and the euro off their intra-week highs in early Asia trade, which also saw a break of 145 per dollar again for the Japanese yen.

Sterling was off 0.09% to $1.1150, away from a high of $1.1493 hit earlier in the week after staging a recovery thanks to the U.K. government’s reversal of its planned cut to the highest rate of income tax.

The euro traded 0.05% lower at $0.9788, after two unsuccessful attempts to regain parity this week.

Overnight, a slew of Fed officials reinforced the view that the central bank is nowhere near done with its hiking cycle as it seeks to bring down inflation, and that rates are expected to go up further.

“The rhetoric coming from Fed speakers has been very clear in terms of this hawkish message,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

“That certainly reasserted the argument that not only does the Fed remain very much committed to keeping its foot on the tightening pedal, whilst at the same time, you look at economic data, and still the US looks in a much stronger place than others.”

Dollar nurses pullback as traders glimpse rate peaks

The US dollar index was up 0.04% at 112.29, after rising nearly 1% overnight and away from a low of 110.05 hit earlier in the week.

All eyes now turn to the US nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.

Elsewhere, the yen last bought 145.04 per dollar, close to its 24-year low of 145.90 hit last month which prompted an intervention by Japanese authorities to shore up the fragile currency.

“We’ve been long arguing that an intervention is not an effective way of changing the trend in the currency our sense is that the trigger for a new intervention will be a sudden drastic weakening of the yen,” said Catril.

The kiwi rose 0.04% to $0.5657 and was on track for its first weekly gain since August, having seen some support from a similarly hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand after it lifted its official cash rate by a widely-expected 50 basis points on Wednesday, and promised more to come.

The Aussie traded 0.05% higher at $0.6414.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday surprised markets by lifting interest rates by a smaller-than-expected 25 bp, it added that further tightening would still be needed.

In another sign that central banks across the world are still far from over in their fight to tame decades-high inflation, European Central Bank policymakers appeared increasingly worried at their meeting last month that high inflation could become entrenched, making aggressive policy tightening necessary even at the cost of weaker growth.

US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar ascendant as focus turns to jobs data

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories