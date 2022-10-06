AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
10th straight gain: Rupee settles below 222

  • Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated Rs17.76 or 8% against the US dollar in the past ten sessions as run of strength continues
Recorder Report Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 04:12pm
Pakistan's rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the tenth straight session, appreciating 0.9% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 221.94 after appreciating Rs2 or 0.90%. In the last ten trading sessions, the rupee has cumulatively appreciated Rs17.76 or 8%.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's rupee appreciated against the US dollar for the ninth successive session, settling at 223.94 after appreciating Rs1.7 or 0.76%.

The recent appreciation run is driven by a decline in speculative activity in the currency market, alongside the expectation of central bank action against financial institutions involved in currency manipulation.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) chief spokesperson Abid Qamar on Wednesday said that the central bank will soon complete an investigation into alleged manipulation by commercial banks of foreign exchange operations in the country.

Pakistan’s rupee has fluctuated wildly this year, particularly recently, hitting record lows against the US dollar last month before suddenly rising in recent days, leading authorities to suspect manipulation by banks and exchange companies.

“The investigations are being carried out by the regulator and results might come soon,” Qamar said.

Moreover, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also announced to provide flood relief support to Pakistan to the tune of $2.3-2.5 billion, including $1.5 billion for the BRACE programme, which will improve the inflows position of the country.

Internationally, the dollar fought for a footing in choppy trade on Thursday, with support from upbeat US data and hawkish policymaker comments, while the prospect of higher energy prices helped exporters’ currencies and weighed on those of importers.

The US dollar index wobbled 0.06% lower to 110.86, off lows near 110 from earlier in the week, though some distance below last week’s 20-year high of 114.78.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, stabilised near three-week highs on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Kulsum Kiani Oct 06, 2022 03:42pm
Give loss to Overseas Pakistanis, forcefully buy their FX remittance at unfair low rate and show that Rupee is under control, call it subsidized import economy = Darknomics. Overseas Pakistanis have understood this game.
