AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.48%)
AVN 81.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.28%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
OGDC 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TRG 146.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.32%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 18.7 (0.44%)
BR30 16,545 Decreased By -40 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,316 Increased By 155.2 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 73.7 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 09:58am
Follow us

Oil prices steadied on Friday ahead of key US economic data after rising over 1% in the last session on cuts to OPEC+ production targets.

Brent crude futures slipped 11 cents to $94.31 a barrel by 0339 GMT.

WTI crude futures were down 5 cents to $88.40 a barrel, after earlier hitting $89.37 per barrel, the highest since Sept. 14.

A stronger dollar added pressure on oil prices amid a chorus of hawkish Federal Reserve speakers signaling further aggressive central bank policy tightening.

Fed officials showed no intention of backing down from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all stressing that the inflation fight was ongoing and they were not prepared to change course.

Oil rises to 3-week highs

Markets are keenly watching the US nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.

“Oil is leaking lower in Asia, which is not so unusual after a big run-up heading into the weekend, especially against rising US yields and a stronger dollar providing the downdraft and triggering some pre-weekend and pre-nonfarm payroll profit-taking,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

However, both benchmarks were headed for weekly gains, fuelled by production cut announcement by OPEC+.

The cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, is the largest reduction since 2020 and comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil.

The decision would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.

“Market sentiment was already bearish in anticipation of a weakening global economy, and this decision should further tighten the market,” analysts at ANZ Research said in a note.

Tightening monetary policy and China’s ongoing COVID-related movement restrictions mean global demand growth is expected to come under pressure, ANZ added.

US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over OPEC+’s plans and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.

Some of those options include releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or exploring a curb on energy exports by US companies.

OPEC Oil prices Brent oil WTI crude futures

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories