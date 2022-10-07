AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal arrives in Germany on two-day official visit

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Germany on Thursday on a two-day official visit from 6-7 October 2022 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

“Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

In addition to meeting Foreign Minister Baerbock, it added that the foreign minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media.

It added that the focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner,” it stated, adding that the Foreign Minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Germany foreign minister Annalena Baerbock Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal arrives in Germany on two-day official visit

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories