Bilawal arrives in Germany on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Germany on Thursday on a two-day official visit from 6-7 October 2022 at the invitation of his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

“Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

In addition to meeting Foreign Minister Baerbock, it added that the foreign minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media.

It added that the focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner,” it stated, adding that the Foreign Minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany.

