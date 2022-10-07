Marriyum slams KP police for pelting teachers with stones

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the throwing of stones at the teachers by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police in Peshawar was “condemnable and shameful”.

“Imran Khan, who seeks Haqeeqi Azadi under the guise of so-called conspiracy, is stoning the teachers in KP on demanding salaries,” she said in a news statement.

Marriyum said the teachers held the “Haqeeqi Azadi march” at the Peshawar Assembly Chowk to get rid of Imran Khan’s “fascism and tyranny”. The payment of salaries and pensions to the working and retired government employees in the KP had been stopped on the orders of Imran Khan, she claimed. “A liar and conspirator” Imran Khan intends to descend on the Federal Capital, but did not want peaceful teachers to exercise their right to protest, she regretted.

