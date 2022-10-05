AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Oct 05, 2022
Markets

Cotton market: steady trend amid improved activity

Cotton...
Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that cotton arrivals are falling, indicating that country will have to increase size of cotton import to meet the local demand in the near future.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,500 to RS 18,700 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri, 1200 bales of Khair Pur, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund,, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to RS 18,500 per maund,, 2000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,600 to RS 20,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund,, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mabdi, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Faqqqer Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Samundri, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tunsa Shareef, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund and 100 bales of Shujaabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. The price of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 3 and was available at Rs 305 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

