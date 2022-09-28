AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE, Oman to boost trade and investment ties

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 06:03pm
Follow us

DUBAI: The UAE and Oman are exploring investment opportunities worth 30 billion dirhams and will increase bilateral economic cooperation in strategic sectors, according to a statement released during President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit to the Sultanate.

Considered one of the Gulf’s weaker economies, increased trade and investment support from a regional heavyweight - the UAE is the Gulf’s second biggest economy - will help the Sultanate progress with plans to diversify its economy away from oil.

During the visit, Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ and Oman Investment Authority agreed to establish a 592 million dirham venture capital fund to invest in technology companies in Oman and explore 30 billion dirhams of investments in sectors across renewable energy, food and agriculture, communications, logistics and healthcare. No specific details or timeframe for new investments was given.

ADQ and OIA have previously signed a 10 billion dirham investment partnership agreement.

A new $3 billion joint railway company was also established to set up and operate a rail link between Oman’s Sohar port and the UAE’s network, cutting down transport time and boosting trade routes.

The UAE and Oman have committed to long term economic development plans to diversify revenue away from hydrocarbons. The UAE, through funds such as ADQ, has intensified regional investments in sectors seen as strategic to the domestic economy.

“Today’s engagement builds on our recent efforts and commitment to develop tangible investment partnerships in key markets, such as Oman, that complement our investment strategy and growth aspirations,’ Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, ADQ’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Such investments are also key for Oman, which swung to a budget surplus in the first half of 2022 on the back of higher oil prices, easing pressure on public finances and improving the state’s ability to meet its upcoming debt obligations.

Comments

1000 characters

UAE, Oman to boost trade and investment ties

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices rise on US production outages

Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

KSE-100 retreats marginally in roller-coaster session

EU believes sabotage likely in leaking Russian gas pipelines

Read more stories