Sep 21, 2022
COAS Bajwa holds telephonic conversation with his Bahraini counterpart

  • Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa extends condolences to the families of Pakistan's flood victims
BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2022 09:39pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with the Commander-in-Chief Kingdom of Bahrain His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Wednesday, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“During the conversation, the Commander-in-Chief expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief in flood-affected areas.”

During the conversation, COAS thanked the Kingdom of Bahrain for its support, reiterating that assistance from Pakistan's brotherly countries shall be vital in the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

EU envoy meets COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Earlier on Tuesday, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka called on COAS Bajwa and expressed her grief over the devastation caused by catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding: “We earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The COAS congratulated the ambassador for assuming her new appointment.

Both the dignitaries hoped to further enhance bilateral engagement based on common interests.

