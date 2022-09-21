AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
EU envoy meets COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

APP Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka on Tuesday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed her grief over the devastation caused by catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with the EU, were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

The COAS congratulated the ambassador for assuming her new appointment.

Both the dignitaries hoped to further enhance bilateral engagement based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s Army efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas and pledged to play her role enhancing relations between Pakistan and EU.

The COAS thanked for the EU’s support and reiterated that assistance from the global partners would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

