Khanpur dam spillways opened for sixth time during one month

APP Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:57am
KHANPUR: The Khanpur dam administration on Sunday opened the spillways sixth time during last one month as the water level in Khanpur Dam was increased up to the maximum conservation limit of 1982 feet. The inflow of water in the dam was 670 cusecs and the outflow from the canal was 136 cusecs.

Talking to APP on Sunday, XEN Khanpur Dam Soaib Arshad said that during last one month, the spillways of Khanpur dam were opened several times, due to the dangerously increase in water up to its maximum conservation limit of 1982 feet. He further told that the spillways were opened and 6870 cusecs of water was released as the inflow of water in the dam remained 670 cusecs and the outflow from the canal was 136 cusecs.

To a question, the XEN said that they had received information through social media that some local people were throwing dead bodies of their animals infected with Lumpy skin disease in the water of the dam and in this regard they had informed the police to take action.

Khanpur dam spillways inflow of water

