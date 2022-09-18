AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices fall as China’s yuan slumps

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday as investors worried about slowing economic growth and China’s yuan continued to weaken, making dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers in the world’s biggest commodities market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.2% at $7,639 a tonne by 0955 GMT, heading for a weekly drop of about 3%. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries have tumbled 30% from a peak in March but have held around $7,500-$8,000 since July. “Pushing copper down are currency dynamics coming from a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at consultants T-Commodity.

However, he added that tight supply in China would keep prices around current levels. “China’s economy remains weak and is still not offering any good reason to go long metal. But it is very risky to go short,” he said.

Copper copper rate copper price Copper export

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper prices fall as China’s yuan slumps

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories