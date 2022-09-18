Copper prices fall as China’s yuan slumps

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday as investors worried about slowing economic growth and China’s yuan continued to weaken, making dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers in the world’s biggest commodities market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.2% at $7,639 a tonne by 0955 GMT, heading for a weekly drop of about 3%. Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries have tumbled 30% from a peak in March but have held around $7,500-$8,000 since July. “Pushing copper down are currency dynamics coming from a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at consultants T-Commodity.

However, he added that tight supply in China would keep prices around current levels. “China’s economy remains weak and is still not offering any good reason to go long metal. But it is very risky to go short,” he said.