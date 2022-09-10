AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: In politics you can return to power

“The Queen is dead, long live the King.” “If only our politicians would accept the end and vacate…”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

“The Queen is dead, long live the King.”

“If only our politicians would accept the end and vacate…”

“Hey that’s a stupid comparison - in politics you can return to power — I mean the number of times you can be prime minister is no more and…”

“Besides one’s political career can actually be resurrected…”

“I agree…Nawaz Sharif certainly has been resurrected after Panama, his daughter lied on television and remains his heir, and The Khan’s political career has been resurrected after three years and eight months of poor governance and high prices and…”

“Indeed, anyway one BBC reporter said that all five living former presidents of the US are united in giving tribute to the Queen, which is a measure of her neutrality…and…and wait Russia’s Putin also sent his condolences as did Ukraine’s Zelensky…”

“They are all Christians not Muslims, The Khan says neutrality is a no-no…”

“I was actually wondering about the neutrals themselves. The constant criticism they face, first the reference to bricks by Zardari sahib, then the Sharifs; father, daughter and the Holy Ghost…”

“The Holy Ghost?”

“Many are lined up for that position - there is the Man Without a Portfolio, there is the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless, there is Abid Sher Ali…”

“Speaking of Abid Sher Ali do you reckon his nemesis The Rana was actually campaigning on his behalf as claimed by the Election Commission? I mean the two men don’t see eye to eye though they do see tooth to tooth as they snarl when the…”

“Don’t be facetious, I hear The Rana is entirely focused on The Khan these days.”

“What about Abid Sher Ali?”

“He, as always, remains focused on following instructions.”

“Right, anyway The Khan reckons neutrality is not kosher though I am kinda baffled because he has begun to accuse the neutrals of favouring the others…”

“Right but when the choice if between truth and evil then the neutrals must decide in favour of truth.”

“Lao Tzu the famous Chinese philosopher said the words of truth are always paradoxical.”

“Right and Ralph Waldo Emerson said truth is beautiful without doubt but so are lies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

