London stocks open up as exchange mourns queen’s death

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 02:26pm
LONDON: London’s stock market rose strongly at the open Friday following overnight gains in Asia and on Wall Street, as the British capital’s exchange mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trading for the first time since confirmation of the monarch’s passing late Thursday, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 0.9 percent to 7,326.26 points in early deals.

The pound also rallied against the dollar, as did the euro, as traders booked profits following recent strong gains for the greenback.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.7 percent to 12,990.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 6,163.35.

London stocks fall as UK annual inflation tops 10pc

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the London Stock Exchange said in a message posted to the front page of its website.

“Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family.”

The LSE is expected to shut on the day of the queen’s funeral.

