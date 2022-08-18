AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks fall as UK annual inflation tops 10pc

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

LONDON: London stocks fell on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 index snapping a three-day winning streak after data showed British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, raising bets about more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip index ended 0.3% lower, dragged down by declines in insurers and bank stocks.

Persimmon slid 7.8% after the housebuilder posted a fall in half-yearly profit.

Official figures showed consumer price inflation jumped to a higher-than-expected 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, and up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June as surging food costs intensified a squeeze on household budgets.

The data fuelled bets by investors that the Bank of England will keep on hiking interest rates quickly, with markets now pricing in an 85% chance of a half percentage-point rate interest hike in September.

“We now see risks tilted to an even more front-loaded and protracted hiking cycle with inflation expectations increasingly at risk of destabilising further in the coming months,” Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

“We see the peak in inflation delayed to next year with inflation likely to remain in double digits at least until late Q2-2023.”

Still, the FTSE 100 has gained nearly 1.8%, outperforming Europe’s STOXX 600 and US S&P 500 index, due to its exposure to commodity-linked stocks and global firms.

“We remain constructive on the UK market in a backdrop of high commodity prices, while many large-cap value and defensive names can perform well in the current macro environment,” said Hussain Mehdi, investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index closed 1.5% lower, easing off two-month highs.

Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty jumped 10.5% after posting a 42% rise in underlying operating profit in the first half and announcing a hike in dividend.

Cineworld plunged 60.4% to a record low after the world’s second-largest cinema chain warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November due to limited film releases.

FTSE 100 FTSE index Bank of England (BoE)

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks fall as UK annual inflation tops 10pc

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories