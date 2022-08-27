The 23 films competing at the Venice Film Festival

ROME: The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

Opening film: "White Noise" by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.