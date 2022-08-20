AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 20, 2022
Business & Finance

Data stolen: SECP urges FIA, PTA to block website

Sohail Sarfraz Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approached the law enforcement agencies to close a website which has stolen companies’ data from the SECP website and now made it illegally public through the said website.

It is learnt that the SECP has contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as the Pakistan Telecommunication Autho-rity (PTA) to initiate action against the said website and ensure its timely closure. The said website has stolen the data from the SECP and is now giving illegal access to the general public without any legal permission of the commission.

The Website claims to find information about any private company registered in Pakistan. SECP is initiating all legal recourses against those involved in this unauthorized access. It must be emphasized that SECP has attended to this matter with utmost urgency and will continue to ensure the integrity of its systems and data at the highest standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP PTA FIA Data stolen

