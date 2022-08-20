AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Internet services restored

Tahir Amin Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

ISLAMABAD: Internet services, after several hours of suspension in central and northern parts of the country caused by heavy rains and floods, were restored.

The internet outage started at around 7am on Friday which was confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The Authority from its Twitter handle stated that as reported by the PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues.

