AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020: PM directs FBR to comply with instructions

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to strictly comply with the instructions of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020 for taking disciplinary proceedings and inquiries against corrupt tax officials.

The FBR has issued instructions to all field formations here on Wednesday for strict compliance.

The FBR’s instructions issued revealed, that the secretary Revenue Division/chairman FBR has desired that as per the directions of the prime minister, the Revenue Division/ FBR shall strictly comply with the following instructions in all disciplinary proceedings and inquiries initiated against the officer(s)/official(s): The appointed inquiry officer shall conduct the inquiry proceedings in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 10 read with Rule 12 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. The same shall be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the inquiry order or within such extended period which the authority may allow.

For ensuring safe custody of record in an inquiry, all Heads of field offices (Directors General/Chief Commissioners/Chief Collectors/Commissioners/Collectors, etc) of the FBR shall retain the relevant case record in safe custody while forwarding the recommendation to initiate disciplinary proceedings against any officer(s)/official(s).

All Heads of field offices will also ensure that the relevant record of the case and other related documents are timely provided to the inquiry officer or the Inquiry Committee, as the case may be, through the designated Departmental Representative (DR) within seven days from the date of inquiry order or within such an extended period which Authority may allow in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 8 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Any officer of IRS or PCS (as the case may be) who is given record of the case under intimation to the Board shall be designated as Departmental Representative (DR) who shall perform functions mentioned in Rule 15 of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

After receipt of reply to the Show Cause Notice from the accused or in case where no reply is received and affording an opportunity of personal hearing to the accused, the designated Authority notified vide Board's Notification No 2788-1R-II/2020 dated 05.01.2021 shall decide the case within a period of thirty days as per Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The directions contained in board's circular, "Incentive and Punitive Regime for the Inquiry Officers/Authorized Officers/Authority" may be complied with in letter and spirit further directing to state that the acknowledgement and implementation status regarding the instructions may be communicated to the Board for record, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif FBR civil servants

Comments

1000 characters

Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020: PM directs FBR to comply with instructions

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories