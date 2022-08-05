AGL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.71%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
EPCL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.37%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.58%)
FLYNG 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
GGGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.1%)
TPL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
TRG 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.76%)
UNITY 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.5%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 83.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,702 Increased By 277.1 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,734 Increased By 73.5 (0.47%)
Brent oil to fall into $90.24-$91.03 range

Brent oil is expected to keep sliding into a range of $90.24-$91.03 per barrel, driven by a wave c. This is the...
Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2022 09:39am

Brent oil is expected to keep sliding into a range of $90.24-$91.03 per barrel, driven by a wave c.

This is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $110.67.

This wave has travelled to its 76.4% projection level of $93.11.

Chances are high that it could extend to $90.24.

A projection analysis on the downtrend from $120.41 reveals a similar target of $91.03.

The fall may pause around the zone of $90.24-$91.03, to be disrupted by a bounce, as either of these supports is strong enough to temporarily stop the fall.

Brent oil may revisit its July 14 low of $94.50

A break above $94.89 may lead to a gain into $96.32-$97.76 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $125.19 has extended.

The trend is riding on a wave (C), which could travel to $83.63, its 100% projection level.

Three smaller waves make up this wave.

The current wave c may travel to a lower target of $79.98.

A realistic target would be $91.70 or $89.28.

Brent oil

