Brent oil may revisit its July 14 low of $94.50

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 09:44am

Brent oil may revisit its July 14 low of $94.50 per barrel, as the bounce from this level has been deeply reversed.

About 86.4% of the bounce has been reversed, leaving no chance for an extension of the uptrend from this low.

Oil seems to have no other choices but to fall to $94.50. The consolidation range from $98.32 to $102.59 also suggests a target of $94.50.

Resistance is at $98.32, a break above which may lead to a gain to $100.68.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $98.28, the last barrier towards $94.50.

Brent oil may retest support at $98.44

There is little doubt that the downtrend from $125.19 has resumed.

The trend is riding on a wave c, which could travel to $83.63, the 100% projection level of a bigger wave (C).

A bounce may occur when oil drops to the narrow support zone of $93.44-$94.50.

This bounce is expected to be much weaker than the one from $94.50.

Brent oil

