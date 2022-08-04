ECP ruling leaves positive impact on economy: Tarar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that the ECP’s decision on the foreign funding case has had a positive effect on the country’s economy.

“The worth of the US dollar depreciated as soon as the ECP’s decision came,” he said adding, “Imran’s theft stands proved, hence, he should resign from the chairmanship of the PTI.”

“Why do the Americans, the Indians, and the Israelis love you so much, Khan Sahib?” he questioned. “We will not give Imran Khan a way to escape,” the PML-N leader announced, adding: “One whose own agenda and children are imported label us the imported ones.”

He said that Imran Khan could be sent to seven years in prison for lying in the prohibited foreign funding case.

“The government is considering all the stern actions against Imran Khan. This time, he won’t be spared,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022