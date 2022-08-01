Message from Mohsin Ali Nathani, President Swiss Business Council

TEXT Congratulations to the people and Government of Switzerland on this auspicious day, the National Day of the Swiss Confederation.

Pakistan and Switzerland have shared a strong relationship for 75 years and we appreciate the Swiss Confederation's commitment to global peace and cooperation. As we commemorate the anniversary of Switzerland's founding, let us reaffirm our common values and shared goals of democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity, and commitment to achieving our shared vision and overcoming the challenges of the 21st century.

Through our numerous bilateral agreements, Switzerland and Pakistan contribute to each other’s economic progress and socio-economic development, particularly in facets of trade and investment. Switzerland is the 5th largest direct investor in Pakistan. Swiss Companies in Pakistan are the market leaders in various sectors including Pharmaceuticals, Special ink & Chemicals, Precision, and Heavy Engineering, Textile Machinery, Banking, Food and Beverages, Energy, Watches, and others.

Trade between Switzerland and Pakistan continues to grow. Chemical and pharmaceutical products as well as machines & electronics are among the main Swiss products exported to Pakistan, while textile and clothing comprise 81% of Pakistan's exports to Switzerland.

The Swiss Business Council (SBC) is a hallmark of the Pak-Swiss relationship. Since its establishment in 2008, the Council - in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland in Islamabad and 50+ member companies – has made significant progress in promoting bi-lateral investment and trade while strengthening the business, cultural and social ties between the two countries.

The SBC and Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) in Switzerland work together to mobilize Swiss SMEs’ footprints in Pakistan through Foreign Direct Investment, technology transfer, and Joint Ventures. The SBC also works with the Swiss-Asian Chambers of Commerce (SACC) in Switzerland to project Pakistan’s potential through social and business events, including Pakistan’s image building at the World Economic Forum (WEF), an annual meeting of global business and political leaders at Davos. The platform of the Asia Society Switzerland Foundation in Switzerland is also available to SBC to expand social and cultural ties between the two countries.

Another very significant point of converging interest between Pakistan and Switzerland is the ‘One Belt, One Road’ (OBOR) initiative. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers seamless connectivity between Asia and Europe and provides Swiss businesses access to new markets.

I would like to extend my appreciation to the former Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan & Afghanistan, H.E. Bénédict de Cerjat for his enormous efforts in promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan & Switzerland during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to extend my best wishes to Mr. Alberto Groff, Chargé d'Affairesa.i. of Switzerland to Pakistan as he ably leads the Mission till the new Ambassador takes charge.

On this 731st National Day of the Swiss Confederation, I along with members of SBC extend our sincere felicitations to the people of Switzerland and look forward to building upon this great relationship between the two countries.

