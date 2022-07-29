AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 78.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.69%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.49%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
MLCF 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
OGDC 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.72%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.63%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,985 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 14,653 Increased By 69.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 40,311 Increased By 34.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,317 Increased By 13.6 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $99.15

Reuters 29 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $99.15 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $101.18-$102.43 range.

A rising wedge is believed to be developing, which consists of five small waves.

The wave e may have just started and is travelling towards $99.15-$101.18 range.

However, the market could move against this expectation, as sometimes a wedge only consist of three waves. Furthermore, the presumed wave d looks deeper than expected.

It is not very supportive of a further gain.

US oil may rise into $101.18-$102.43 range

A break below $95.87 would quickly switch the bullish mood to the bearish one, as the break could open the way towards $90.56-$93.84 range.

Once this target zone is fulfilled, there is little chance of the uptrend from $90.56 to extend.

On the daily chart, it is strange to note that the contract failed to break a resistance at $100.46.

The failure may result in either a further consolidation in the range of $94.98-$100.46 or a deep drop into $86.11 to $91.22 zone.

A break above this resistance could lead to a gain to $104.90.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may retest resistance at $99.15

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Nepra officials express divergent views on ‘usefulness’ of IGCEP

Read more stories