US oil may retest resistance at $99.15

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $99.15 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $101.18-$102.43 range.

A rising wedge is believed to be developing, which consists of five small waves.

The wave e may have just started and is travelling towards $99.15-$101.18 range.

However, the market could move against this expectation, as sometimes a wedge only consist of three waves. Furthermore, the presumed wave d looks deeper than expected.

It is not very supportive of a further gain.

A break below $95.87 would quickly switch the bullish mood to the bearish one, as the break could open the way towards $90.56-$93.84 range.

Once this target zone is fulfilled, there is little chance of the uptrend from $90.56 to extend.

On the daily chart, it is strange to note that the contract failed to break a resistance at $100.46.

The failure may result in either a further consolidation in the range of $94.98-$100.46 or a deep drop into $86.11 to $91.22 zone.

A break above this resistance could lead to a gain to $104.90.