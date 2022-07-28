AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.14%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.65%)
EPCL 66.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-4.29%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.71%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.09%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 26.1 (0.66%)
BR30 14,495 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,117 Increased By 144.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,232 Increased By 74.3 (0.49%)
Shell profit rockets on high oil prices

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

LONDON: British energy giant Shell said Thursday that quarterly profit rocketed more than five-fold to $18 billion on elevated commodity prices, and rewarded shareholders with another bumper stock buyback.

The surge in net profit in the three months to June was partially attributable to a reversal of $4.3 billion in impairments after the company raised its medium and long-term forecasts for gas and oil prices.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we delivered strong financial results,” said chief executive Ben van Beurden in video comments published alongside the results statement.

The London-listed energy major also announced another $6-billion share buyback programme, having already returned $8.5 billion to shareholders earlier this year.

Workers at Shell’s Prelude LNG extend industrial action to Aug. 4

But Van Beurden also warned that “with volatile energy markets, economic turbulence and the ongoing need for action to tackle climate change, 2022 continues to present challenges to consumers, to government, and to companies”.

Shell had rebounded into a $3.4-billion profit in second quarter of 2021 from a $18.1-billion loss in the same period of 2020 when it took a massive impairment charge due to the Covid-ravaged oil market.

However, oil and gas prices have surged this year owing to the Ukraine war and after countries lifted pandemic lockdowns.

Gas prices, which sky-rocketed in March after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, are soaring once more this week after Moscow curbed crucial deliveries to Europe in recent days.

The Ukraine war has meanwhile sparked an exodus of Western energy companies from Russia, including Shell and British rival BP.

Earlier this year, Shell logged a first-quarter profit of $7.1 billion, despite taking a $3.9-billion charge linked to its withdrawal from Russian activities.

Brent oil British energy giant Shell

