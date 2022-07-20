AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.3%)
EPCL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.51%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
PAEL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
TREET 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.16%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,436 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,405 Increased By 15.9 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,342 Increased By 16.7 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Workers at Shell’s Prelude LNG extend industrial action to Aug. 4

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

MELBOURNE: Workers at Shell Plc’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off northwestern Australia have extended industrial action to Aug. 4 over a prolonged pay fight, the Offshore Alliance said on Wednesday.

Shell last week began shutting down the 3.6 million tonne a year Prelude site and told customers it would be unable to supply LNG cargoes for as long as the protected industrial action, which began on June 10, continued.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers’ Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said Shell had refused to bargain with the unions or their representatives since they rejected the company’s latest offer nine days ago.

LNG procurement: global challenges

“The Offshore Alliance and our Prelude FLNG members won’t be backing down or backing away from our bargaining claims,” the alliance said on social media. Shell declined to comment as it is in a blackout period ahead of results next week.

liquefied natural gas Shell's

Comments

1000 characters

Workers at Shell’s Prelude LNG extend industrial action to Aug. 4

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories