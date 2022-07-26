AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KP decides to go for month-long Covid-19 vaccination drive

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed one month long Corona preventive vaccination campaign and further directed the relevant authorities to achieve daily targets set for the drive.

Terming vaccination of paramount importance against coronavirus, the Chief Secretary urged masses to cooperate with district administration and health department officials during the special drive.

The Chief Secretary issued these directives while presiding over a meeting about the ongoing special Covid-19 vaccination campaign here on Monday.

The decision of one month long Corona vaccination campaign has been taken in wake of surge in Corona cases in the province.

Total active Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Khyber Pakhtunhwa surged to 593 as 35 new cases confirmed during the period of last 24 hours.

The virus since its outbreak in March 2020 has claimed 6329 lives in the province. However, no death was reported during the period of last 24 hours. As many 83 cases were reported in the province on Sunday while one person was also died of the virus.

During the same period 18 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the number of the recovered people to 214059. 1013 tests were conducted out of which 35 proved positive for Corona.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, Director General Health Services, Coordinator EOC and all the deputy commissioners.

Chief Secretary directed ramping up of vaccination campaign in wake of recent increase in corona cases.

Health officials informed the meeting about vaccination plan that a month-long Covid-19 drive across the province was being launched from July 25 to August 25, 2022.

For achieving the targets, they said that major priority areas have been identified, including public offices, medical teaching institutions (MTIs), basic health units (BHUs), rural health centres (RHCs) and district headquarters hospitals (DHQs). They further said BHUs, RHCs and DHQs have been instructed to hold vaccination in their domain areas and cover the people in markets, bus stands, and other crowded places.

The Chief Secretary instructed deputy commissioners and health officials to hold daily progress review meetings and submit reports to his office.

