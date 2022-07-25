AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as signs of an economic slowdown ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week kept investors at bay, while retreating crude prices added to the worries.

The Fed will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, with Riyad Bank losing 3.4% and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom’s biggest lender, falling 1.3%.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, fell in seesaw trading as the market balanced supply fears with expectations that rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.7%, hit by a 2.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties declining 2.2% and a 1.4% decrease in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.

Saudi bourse snaps five sessions of gains; Qatar rises

The Dubai bourse could return to new price corrections after this month’s strong rebound, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

“Investors’ expectations might weigh on performance as they wait for the Federal Reserve’s decision.”

In Abu Dhabi, the equities retreated 0.8%, with the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank closing 1.6% lower.

The Qatari index, however, bucked the trend to finish 0.4% higher, helped by a 3.9% jump in Commercial Bank a day after reporting a rise in first-half profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.4%, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 0.3%.

According to Makarem, the Egyptian market is still seeing a selling trend from international investors and could be impacted by the rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

===================================
SAUDI ARABIA  fell 0.8% to 11,874

ABU DHABI     lost 0.8% to 9,589

DUBAI         down 0.7% to 3,236

QATAR         added 0.4% to 12,800

EGYPT         lost 0.4% to 9,238

BAHRAIN       was up 0.1% to 1,467

OMAN          fell 0.4% to 4,299

KUWAIT        added 0.3% to 8,572
===================================
Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses retreat on economic slowdown fears

SBP discouraging inter-bank trade as Pakistan battles dollar shortage: report

All-time low: Rupee closes near 230 against US dollar as pressure on currency remains

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Oil steady as market juggles Fed hike with supply fears

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Pressure will ease as imports have gone down: Miftah Ismail

Facing production issues, Indus Motor Company offers refunds to its customers

KSE-100 falls 0.58% to close below 40,000, volume plunges to 75mn shares

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Army huddle reaffirms complete support to civil administration in rescue, rehabilitation activities

Read more stories