AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Saudi bourse snaps five sessions of gains; Qatar rises

Reuters 24 Jul, 2022

Saudi Arabian shares edged down on Sunday, snapping five straight sessions of gains, following Friday’s fall in crude oil prices, although the Qatari index extended its gains.

U.S. crude prices settled below $95 a barrel for the first time since April in choppy trading on Friday, after the European Union said it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment to its sanctions agreed by member states this week.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended 0.1% lower, hit by a 1% fall in Retal Urban Development Co and a 0.8% decrease in Arab National Bank.

In Qatar, the Index added 0.3%, extending gains for a fifth session, helped by a 3.4% jump in Qatar International Islamic Bank Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.2%, ending a seven-day winning streak, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 1.9%.

Egypt’s economy is expected to grow steadily over the coming three years, with inflation gradually declining from double digits and the pound weakening in the near-term, a Reuters poll showed.

===================================
SAUDI ARABIA  eased 0.1% to 11,975

QATAR         gained 0.3% to 12,751

EGYPT         lost 0.2% to 9,276

BAHRAIN       was up 0.7% to 1,887

OMAN          rose 0.6% to 4,318

KUWAIT        fell 0.3% to 8,547
===================================
