SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a resistance at $2,461 and rise to $2,562 per tonne this week, as it has stabilised around a key support of $2,360.

The stabilisation, along with the bullish divergence on the RSI, suggests the completion of a wave e and the reversal of the downtrend from $4,073.50.

A break below $2,360 could open the way towards $2,236.