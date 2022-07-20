Brent oil may retest resistance at $107.60

Brent oil may retest a resistance at $107.60 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $109.85.

The contract has broken a resistance at $106.22. The break opened the way towards $109.85.

A projection analysis on the current wave c reveals an immediate resistance at $107.60, which temporarily stops the rise.

The wave c could either end around $107.60 or extend into $110.71-$112.63 range.

Given that the downtrend from $125.19 may have reversed, this wave is highly likely to extend towards $110.71.

A break below $105.68 may trigger a drop into $103.53-$104.49 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $104.41. It may rise to $109.31.

A pullback towards a falling trendline has been absent ever since this trendline was broken.

The pullback may occur around $109.31.