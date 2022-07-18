AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.53%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.4%)
FCCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.24%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.16%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.62%)
OGDC 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.59%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.23%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.25%)
TPL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.96%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.61%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.51%)
UNITY 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.71%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -87.8 (-2.1%)
BR30 15,027 Decreased By -355.2 (-2.31%)
KSE100 41,409 Decreased By -666.4 (-1.58%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -302.5 (-1.88%)
Brent oil may test support at $97.62

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

Brent oil may test a support at $97.62 per barrel, a break below which could confirm a target of $94.50.

The contract failed to break a key resistance at $102.66. The failure, along with the following drop, suggests a completion of the bounce from $64.50.

The bounce adopted a corrective wave mode while the preceding fall from $107.70 a five-wave mode.

Such a structure indicates a steady downtrend from $120.41 which could eventually extend below $94.50.

Brent oil may bounce into $101.10-$102.66 range

On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave (C) from $125.19, which is expected to extend to $83.63.

The bounce from the July 14 low of $94.50 failed to extend above a falling trendline.

