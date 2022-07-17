Govt says reshaping ‘Mera Ghar’ scheme

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided the reshaping of “Mera Ghar” scheme, confirmed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The minister took to Twitter on Saturday and said that under the scheme no one will lose their money.

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Applicants in doubt as SBP looks for ‘line of action’ with govt

He stated: “Many people are writing to me that their loans were approved in the Mera Ghar scheme and that they have spent money based on that approval. I want to assure them that we are reshaping this scheme and no one will lose their money. We will resolve the issues within the next week”.

