AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks end the week lower as slowdown woes mount

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 index ended the week lower on worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and a sharp slowdown in the global economy, even as energy and defensive stocks lifted the benchmark index more than 1% on Friday.

The FTSE 100 added 1.7%, supported by energy giant Shell, AstraZeneca and British American Tobacco . The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index gained 1.9%.

“Some of it is definitely down to investors buying the dip, and some of it is also down to the latest sort of update from the Fed,” Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said.

“Everybody is laser focussed on what the economy is going to look like six months down the line. Next week, the UK has its latest inflation figures out. I think those are going to look hot and that is going to rattle investors in the UK once again.”

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday interest rates very likely will have to go up further to stop a repeat of persistent inflation.

Investors were pricing a roughly 72.5% chance of the BoE announcing a rare half-percentage point hike on Aug. 4.

Global equities recouped some of their losses on Friday as investors tempered expectations of a more aggressive U.S. rate rise after upbeat retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, but sluggish economic growth in China due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns continued to weigh on sentiment.

The lockdowns took a toll on London’s luxury brand Burberry whose first-quarter comparable store sales rose just by 1%. The weakness in China pushed its shares 3.8% lower.

BT Group fell 7.7% to the bottom of FTSE 100 index, after media reports that peer Virgin Media O2 is in talks to buy broadband rival TalkTalk.

Tonic maker Fevertree fell 27.7% after it lowered its annual profit forecast, citing worsening cost pressures and logistical issues.

Aston Martin’s shares surged 23.7% after the luxury carmaker brought Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as its second-largest shareholder and said it was looking to raise 653 million pounds ($771.58 million).

FTSE 100 London’s stocks London’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks end the week lower as slowdown woes mount

Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince on trip that seeks to reset ties

Back to losing ways: Rupee closes near 211 against US dollar after 0.55% fall

Luxury imported items stuck at ports will be cleared but at a cost: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Applicants in doubt as SBP looks for ‘line of action’ with govt

No respite from the rain: Met department predicts heavy downpour in Karachi

Tarin ‘worried’ over rupee’s fall despite IMF nod

KSE-100 down 0.65%, but sustains 42,000 level

Oil rises on expectations for no immediate boost to Saudi production

Putin signs law seeking to help Russian investors ditch frozen assets

UAE defends stance on Russian individuals, talking to US

Read more stories