AGL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 88.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.24%)
EPCL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.64%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
OGDC 81.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
TREET 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,355 Increased By 10.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,724 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may fall towards $1,700-$1,711 range

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,721 per ounce, and fall towards $1,700-$1,711 range, driven by a wave C.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of $1,666 to $1,683, as it has extended far below its 161.8% projection level of $1,739.

A realistic target would be $1,711 or $1,700. Resistance is at $1,739, a break above may lead to a gain into $1,748-$1,756 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend remains intact within a big channel, which suggests a target of $1,680. The metal has broken a support at $1,727. It is expected to drop to $1,706 first.

Gold struggles for traction as rate-hike bets, dollar dim appeal

The whole downtrend from the March 8 high of $2,069.89 could be near its ending point.

The current speculation is the trend reversal may occur around a support zone of $1,680 to $1,684.

Spot gold gold price Bullions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may fall towards $1,700-$1,711 range

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Read more stories