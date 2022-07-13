Brecorder Logo
12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Recorder Report 13 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The 12th Year Book of NBFI and Modaraba Association of Pakistan (MAP) will be unveiled on Thursday (July 14).

Aamir Khan, Chairman SECP will be the chief guest while Sadia Khan, Commissioner, Khalida Habib, Executive Director and Tariq Naseem, Registrar Modaraba are also expected to attend the ceremony. Chief executives of Modarabas, leasing companies, investment finance services, Shariah advisors and senior officials from other Non-Banking Financial Institutions will also be participating in the event.

