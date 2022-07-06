AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
UK ministers, including new finance minister, to tell Johnson to go: reports

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

LONDON: A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the man who has just been appointed as the new finance minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said Transport Minister Grant Shapps would lead a delegation on Wednesday evening. Other media reports said that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson’s government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation.

‘Enough is enough’: Ex-minister Javid delivers parting blow to PM Johnson

Zahawi had told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he fully supported Johnson. The Times newspaper reported that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had also told party officials that Johnson needed to go.

Asked about the reports, Johnson declined to comment directly.

Boris Johnson UK ministers UK parliament

