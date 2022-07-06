AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Enough is enough’: Ex-minister Javid delivers parting blow to PM Johnson

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Former British minister Sajid Javid delivered a withering attack on Boris Johnson’s leadership on Wednesday, telling him and his fellow lawmakers in their ruling Conservative Party that it was time for the prime minister to resign.

Javid stepped down as health minister on Tuesday, the first of a flurry of resignations of ministers who said they had lost confidence in Johnson and that he was not fit to govern.

Considered a possible contender to replace Johnson should he quit or be forced out, Javid listed a series of scandals that had embroiled the prime minister and his office in recent months, including the breaking of coronavirus lockdown rules, over which he had given Johnson the benefit of the doubt.

“At some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now,” he told parliament as lawmakers sat in silence and Johnson listened expressionless.

The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses two key ministers

“I have concluded that the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change. And that means that it is for those of us in a position who have responsibility to make that change.”

Just minutes earlier, an ebullient Johnson had vowed to fight on, telling his glum-faced lawmakers that he remained a

‘Not Fair’

Javid said it had not been fair to send government ministers out to defend Johnson in the media in recent months over various scandals, using lines from the prime minister’s Downing Street office “that don’t stand up and don’t hold up”.

“It’s not fair on Conservative members and voters who rightly expect better standards from the party they supported,” he added.

It was the second time Javid has left government. He quit as finance minister in 2020 after refusing to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson. He returned in the following year as health minister.

His damning resignation speech had echoes of one famously made by Geoffrey Howe, another mild-mannered minister who quit Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet in 1990.

Howe’s courteous but pointed attack, in which he said his colleagues would have to consider their own response “to the tragic conflict of loyalties”, was seen as delivering a critical blow to her leadership.

“I wish my cabinet colleagues well. I can see they have decided to remain in the cabinet. They will have their own reasons but it is a choice,” Javid said.

“I know just how difficult that choice is. But let’s be clear - not doing something is an active decision.”

Boris Johnson Sajid Javid Janardan Sharma Former British minister

Comments

1000 characters

‘Enough is enough’: Ex-minister Javid delivers parting blow to PM Johnson

Rupee falls again, closes near 208 against US dollar

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

Oil prices fall in volatile trade on recession fears

KSE-100 ends with marginal gain in lacklustre session

PAC recommends cut in petrol price due to drop in international rates

UAE cuts red tape to attract businesses as govt continues to diversify

Making public recording or video that exposes crime not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Copper tumbles to near 20-month low as recession fears grip market

Read more stories