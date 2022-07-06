'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, with Balochistan reporting the most number of deaths.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said that Balochistan has reported 39 deaths so far.

She added that the toll was taken from June 14, when the monsoon started.

"For me, it's a national tragedy. When people die like that, it's not a small thing ... it is just the beginning. We have to prepare for it."

Monsoon rains likely to continue until 7th

The minister said that the National Disaster Management Authority has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, adding that provinces, districts and citizens have to stay alert to reduce causalities.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government declared an emergency in Quetta district. As per the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains, it was reported.

Authorities have been placed on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts more rain in the next three days. The Army and Frontier Constabulary have also been put on high alert to deal with emergency situations.