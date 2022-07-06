AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

  • Says Balochistan has reported 39 deaths so far
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, with Balochistan reporting the most number of deaths.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said that Balochistan has reported 39 deaths so far.

She added that the toll was taken from June 14, when the monsoon started.

"For me, it's a national tragedy. When people die like that, it's not a small thing ... it is just the beginning. We have to prepare for it."

Monsoon rains likely to continue until 7th

The minister said that the National Disaster Management Authority has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan, adding that provinces, districts and citizens have to stay alert to reduce causalities.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government declared an emergency in Quetta district. As per the Balochistan Disaster Management Authority, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin and Harnai districts have been the most affected by the rains, it was reported.

Authorities have been placed on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts more rain in the next three days. The Army and Frontier Constabulary have also been put on high alert to deal with emergency situations.

rain Sherry Rehman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Comments

1000 characters

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

Leaking of conversation between Bushra, Arsalan not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

Read more stories